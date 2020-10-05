SCHEDULES

CLUB MEETINGS

Pupils must request a trip house from any club conferences.

MONDAYS

Art Club

area # 134

2:30-3:30 pm from the following times:

March 30th

April twentieth

May 11th

TUESDAYS

Card Club for 6th graders

place # 206

2:30-3:30 pm

Mathematics Counts

Room # 32

2:30-3:30 pm

WEDNESDAYS & THURSDAYS

Science Olympiad

Area # 218

THURSDAYS

Bible Fellowship Club

area # 23

2:30-3:30 pm

Book Club

area # 206

2:30-3:30 pm

Letter from Superintendent on COVID-19

BPS Parents and Guardians,

A lot of you’ve been news that is following across the world and inside our nation regarding COVID-19 (previously referred to as Novel Coronavirus 2019) and also thoughts, concerns, and issues concerning this virusвЂ™s impact on our community as well as your family members. Its my objective to generally share probably the most information that is current have actually regarding COVID-19 and supply resources for future information. When you are mindful, the information and knowledge about this virus is evolving by the and there is a lot of information being shared through many media sources day. The Centers for infection Control and Prevention (CDC), Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) remain our most useful resources for accurate and up to date information.

As the CDC hasn’t yet supplied any formal guidance for schools to get ready for the prospective community outbreak, MCHD along with other neighborhood wellness divisions have emergency preparedness systems willing to be triggered if an outbreak happens in Michigan. Present recommendations that are general the CDC, MDHHS, and MCHD for decreasing the danger of illness from cold and flu-like viruses consist of:

— Thoroughly washing fingers for at the least 20 moments

— utilizing hand sanitizer to scrub arms whenever detergent and water aren’t available

— Disinfecting areas

— Covering noses and mouths by having a muscle or fabric whenever sneezing

— keeping away from unwell individuals and remaining house if you’re unwell

Bedford Public Schools is using cleaning that is extra in purchase to fight the spread of colds and flu, a training we’re going to carry on as an additional layer of security once we handle the risk of this virus. Extra information can be acquired from the MDHHS and CDC sites through the links below, including CDC reality sheets which can be updated frequently.

The District will continue to be in close interaction aided by the MCHD and MDHHS, and we’ll continue steadily to monitor the CDC internet site and deliver updates that are necessary they become available.

Many thanks,

Dr. Carl Shultz

Superintendent

Bedford Public Schools

734-850-6001

BJHS Talent Show is March 10th at 6pm

Say Something 2020 week

Throughout the week of March 2 – 6, lots and lots of schools and youth businesses from over the usa will engage in declare Something Week. Say One thing Week raises awareness and educates pupils plus the community on techniques to do something to stop physical violence. Say Something Week reinforces the ability young adults have actually to avoid tragedies and conserve life if they State One thing to a reliable adult. Please join us week that is next we work to assist each pupils at BJHS eharmony mobile feel empowered to express one thing to a reliable adult or utilize the Ok2Say program to report great tips on unlawful tasks or possible damage inclined to pupils, school workers, or schools. Each of the week starting on Monday will be a theme for students to show their support of Say Something Week day.

Monday: вЂњ »Team Up’ Against Violence Day »

Wear your preferred recreations group top or jersey.

Tuesday: вЂњEmpowerment DayвЂќ

Wear your work out gear to college and show your energy

Wednesday: вЂњNerd Day – YouвЂ™re Smart If You Say SomethingвЂќ

Wear your chosen university top or gown such as for instance a nerd

Thursday: вЂњUnited In Action DayвЂќ

Wear your Hixon strong top or a Bedford top showing that people are typical united when you look at the battle to avoid physical physical violence.

Friday: вЂњGreen DayвЂќ

Wear green to exhibit your help regarding the Sandy Hook Promises objective to avoid physical physical violence.

Posted: 28, 2020 february

BOYS LACROSSE MEETING

Any 7th or 8th graders thinking about playing men lacrosse this springtime will have to go to the signup that is final on March fifth into the Jr. Twelfth grade gymnasium from 6:45-8 p.m. This conference will consist of kinds become completed along with season information. Our company is fast approaching the beginning of the summer season and have to know exactly how numerous players will be playing. Information shall additionally be published in the Bedford Lacrosse Twitter web page.

Published: Merch 2, 2020

BJHS Team to Compete in High School FRC Robotics Competition

Upcoming Express is just a rookie group of 8th graders which will participateВ in VERY FIRST Robotics Challenge (FRC) in 2010 against senior high school groups within the State of Michigan. В

On Saturday afternoon, February 15, 2020, Next Express, and Bedford senior school’s Bedford Express, robotics group unveiled their brand new robots they’ve been building since January fifth for the VERY VERY FIRST Robotics Challenge (FRC) 2020 period: infinite. В that is rechargeView VERY FIRST’s game overview animation on YouTube)

Bedford Express should be competing in Jackson, on March 6-7, 2020, plus in Woodhaven on March 27-28, 2020. Upcoming Express will likely be contending in Lincoln, March 20-21, 2020 plus in Woodhaven on March 27-28, 2020. В В

Both teams are going to be at STEM at the Toledo Walleye on March 11, 2020 night. If you should be thinking about purchasing tickets to go to and offer the teams, be sure to reference their web site to learn more: BedfordExpress.org.

Published: February 19, 2020

Turn in Math-a-thon Pledges

Any pupil whom still has Math-a-thon pledges, please bring them to room #23. Many thanks to everybody whom took part in assisting St. Jude kids’ Research Hospital and children who possess cancer tumors.

Published: March 2, 2020

Attention Next 12 Months’s Senior High School

Freshmen & Families!

A Course Request Card for 9th level (Current 8th Grader) will have to be completed and switched in.

Updated: 5, 2020 february

New Class choice at BJHS for the following year’s 8th Graders

Bedford Junior senior school gets a brand new Computer Science course for 8th graders the following year! We have been excited to supply this option that is new a school with so many pupils thinking about technology and active inside our robotics programs!

Published: January 24, 2020

Mr. Stalker is A class room Hero!

Each thirty days, BCSN and BCAN recognize outstanding educators with regards to their efforts inside and out associated with class. They may be selected by moms and dads, pupils, teachers and community users. The winning Teacher/Educator gets $300 because of their class plus BCAN can certainly make a shock stop by at their college and do function story on why they’ve been opted for since the class Hero!

Today, they stopped by Bedford Junior senior school to shock Mr. Scott Stalker!

He had been nominated by Sam B. And also this is exactly what she needed to state about him inside her nomination: « Mr. Stalker is a class hero because he knows and really wants to teach our generation in the meaning that is true reason for training. He thinks you need to teach them how to think on their own that you donвЂ™t need to teach children what to think. He’s constantly ready to provide their help or knowledge to any learning pupil or instructor in need of assistance. He could be a really person that is gentle treats people who have this kind of kindness that should be recognized. Mr. Scott Stalker is a real class hero he does a great job of it because he truly wants to make a difference in childrenвЂ™s lives and. He’s got opened my eyes by trying to explain to me personally that college just isn’t a casino game, i will be extremely privileged in order to attend this kind of great college with phenomenal teachers like Mr. Stalker. «

Look at the BCSN website for more information on this scheduled system, https: //bcsnnation.com/heroes/, or even to nominate another Classroom Hero!

Congratulations to Mr. Stalker!

Posted: January 21, 2020

SEATS FOR SALE NOW FOR MARCH 13th!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

FUNdraiser occasions for New Restrooms at Bedford Community Stadium

see www. Mulemuscle.org for information on the:

ROYAL FLUSH CASINO NIGHT/REVERSE RAFFLE

MEGA 50/50 RAFFLE

ADOPT-AN-ENVELOPE

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE