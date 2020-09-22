Web Cost $93,085
Web Price $ 93,085
- Just One Left!
*Please Note: We turn our stock daily, please talk with the dealer to ensure car access.
- Always Check Accessibility
- Click To Phone
*Please Note: We turn our stock daily, please talk to the dealer to ensure car supply.
- Lexus of Melbourne
- 6927 Bromley Drive
- Melbourne , FL 32940
- Product Product Sales: Cellphone Product Sales: 321-622-3584321-254-7878
- Provider: Cellphone Service: 321-622-2013321-254-7878
- VIN: WP1AB2AYXKDA62241
- Inventory #: DA62241L
- Mileage: 5,609
2019 Porsche Cayenne S AWD Confirm Availability
Moonlight Blue Metallic / Black/Mojave Beige
6 Cyl – 2.9 L
8-speed Tiptronic S / AWD
Car Description
Porsche Approved Certified! Gorgeous Moonlight Blue Cayenne S! Optional gear includes the Premium Package, Heated and Ventilated power that is 14-Way w/ Memory, Head Up Display, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Sunroof, 21″ » RS Spyder Wheels, BOSE Surround audio system, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist, LED Headlights w/ PDLS, Towing Package w/o Hitch Ball and more! Enjoy 434 hp through the double turbo 2.9L V6 engine paired with all the 8-Speed automated with Tiptronic transmission.
Original MSRP: $97,240
Porsche Approved Certified details that are pre-Owned
* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 111 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile starting after brand brand new automobile guarantee expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty
Honors: * JD Power Automotive Efficiency, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2019 KBB.com 10 luxury that is best SUVs * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards
Porsche Melbourne is a 2020 Premier Porsche Dealer honor champion. You are invited by us to come begin to see the huge difference on your own!
Eligible Advantages
- Features
- Choices
- Specifications
- Turbocharged
- All Wheel Drive
- Active Suspension
- Power Steering
- ABS
- 4-Wheel Disc Brake System
- Brake Assist
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Aluminum Tires
- Tires – Front Performance
- Tires – Backside Performance
- Sun/Moonroof
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Panoramic Roof
- Heated Mirrors
- Power s that are mirror(
- Built-in Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adjustable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Back Spoiler
- Remote Trunk Launch
- Power Liftgate
- Power Door Locks
- Daytime lights that are running
- Automatic Headlights
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- AM/FM Stereo
- Navigation System
- Satellite Broadcast
- Music Player
- Bluetooth Connection
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- HD Broadcast
- Requires Subscription
- Ipod
- Controls Audio Controls
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Traveler Seat
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Adjustable Controls
- Trip Computer
- Energy Windows
- WiFi Hotspot
- Leather Controls
- Keyless Start
- Keyless Entry
- Power Door Locks
- Remote Trunk Launch
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Cruise Control
- Climate Control
- Multi-Zone A/C
- A/C
- Leather Seats
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Traveler Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Traveler Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Flooring Mats
- Cargo Shade
- Keyless Start
- Smart Unit Integration
- Energy Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Trip Computer
- Protection System
- Motor Immobilizer
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Front Side Air Bag
- Back Parking Aid
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Driver Air Bag
- Traveler Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Back Head Air Bag
- Traveler Air Bag Sensor
- Front Side Air Bag
- Back Side Air Bag
- Knee Air Bag
- Child Safety Locks
- Back-Up Camera
http://speedyloan.net/bad-credit-loans-wi
Clients Who Viewed This Vehicle Additionally Viewed
2012 GMC Acadia SLT1
- Online Cost $14,445
- Mileage: 70337
- Body Style: SUV
- Transmission: Automated
- Ext. Colors: Carbon Black Metallic
- VIN: 1GKKRRED5CJ137159
Details
2012 Volvo XC60 T6
- Web Cost $16,336
- Mileage: 46006
- Body Style: SUV
- Transmission: Automated
- Ext. Colors: Silver
- VIN: YV4902DZ7C2285443
Details
2013 Buick Encore Leather
- Web Cost $10,689
- Mileage: 106937
- Body Style: SUV
- Transmission: Automated
- Ext. Colors: Quicksilver Metallic
- VIN: KL4CJCSB5DB082841
Details
2013 GMC Terrain SLE
- Online Cost $7,370
- Mileage: 135287
- Body Style: SUV
- Transmission: Automated
- Ext. Colors: Carbon Black Metallic
- VIN: 2GKFLTEK4D6286756
Details