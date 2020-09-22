Web Cost $93,085

VIN: WP1AB2AYXKDA62241

Inventory #: DA62241L

Mileage: 5,609

2019 Porsche Cayenne S AWD Confirm Availability

Moonlight Blue Metallic / Black/Mojave Beige

6 Cyl – 2.9 L

8-speed Tiptronic S / AWD

Car Description

Porsche Approved Certified! Gorgeous Moonlight Blue Cayenne S! Optional gear includes the Premium Package, Heated and Ventilated power that is 14-Way w/ Memory, Head Up Display, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Sunroof, 21″ » RS Spyder Wheels, BOSE Surround audio system, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist, LED Headlights w/ PDLS, Towing Package w/o Hitch Ball and more! Enjoy 434 hp through the double turbo 2.9L V6 engine paired with all the 8-Speed automated with Tiptronic transmission.

Original MSRP: $97,240

Porsche Approved Certified details that are pre-Owned

* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 111 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile starting after brand brand new automobile guarantee expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty

Honors: * JD Power Automotive Efficiency, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2019 KBB.com 10 luxury that is best SUVs * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards

Porsche Melbourne is a 2020 Premier Porsche Dealer honor champion. You are invited by us to come begin to see the huge difference on your own!

Turbocharged

All Wheel Drive

Active Suspension

Power Steering

ABS

4-Wheel Disc Brake System

Brake Assist

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Aluminum Tires

Tires – Front Performance

Tires – Backside Performance

Sun/Moonroof

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Panoramic Roof

Heated Mirrors

Power s that are mirror(

Built-in Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

Intermittent Wipers

Adjustable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Rain Sensing Wipers

Back Spoiler

Remote Trunk Launch

Power Liftgate

Daytime lights that are running

Automatic Headlights

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

AM/FM Stereo

Navigation System

Satellite Broadcast

Music Player

Bluetooth Connection

Auxiliary Audio Input

HD Broadcast

Requires Subscription

Ipod

Controls Audio Controls

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Power Driver Seat

Power Traveler Seat

Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Adjustable Controls

Trip Computer

Energy Windows

WiFi Hotspot

Leather Controls

Keyless Start

Keyless Entry

Universal Garage Door Opener

Cruise Control

Climate Control

Multi-Zone A/C

A/C

Leather Seats

Driver Vanity Mirror

Traveler Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Traveler Illuminated Visor Mirror

Flooring Mats

Cargo Shade

Smart Unit Integration

Protection System

Motor Immobilizer

Traction Control

Stability Control

Traction Control

Front Side Air Bag

Back Parking Aid

Tire Pressure Monitor

Driver Air Bag

Traveler Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Back Head Air Bag

Traveler Air Bag Sensor

Front Side Air Bag

Back Side Air Bag

http://speedyloan.net/bad-credit-loans-wi Knee Air Bag

Child Safety Locks

Back-Up Camera

