  • VIN: WP1AB2AYXKDA62241
  • Inventory #: DA62241L
  • Mileage: 5,609

2019 Porsche Cayenne S AWD Confirm Availability

Moonlight Blue Metallic / Black/Mojave Beige

6 Cyl – 2.9 L

8-speed Tiptronic S / AWD

Car Description

Porsche Approved Certified! Gorgeous Moonlight Blue Cayenne S! Optional gear includes the Premium Package, Heated and Ventilated power that is 14-Way w/ Memory, Head Up Display, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Sunroof, 21″ » RS Spyder Wheels, BOSE Surround audio system, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist, LED Headlights w/ PDLS, Towing Package w/o Hitch Ball and more! Enjoy 434 hp through the double turbo 2.9L V6 engine paired with all the 8-Speed automated with Tiptronic transmission.

Original MSRP: $97,240

Porsche Approved Certified details that are pre-Owned

* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 111 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile starting after brand brand new automobile guarantee expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty

Honors: * JD Power Automotive Efficiency, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2019 KBB.com 10 luxury that is best SUVs * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards

Porsche Melbourne is a 2020 Premier Porsche Dealer honor champion. You are invited by us to come begin to see the huge difference on your own!

Eligible Advantages

  • Turbocharged
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Active Suspension
  • Power Steering
  • ABS
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brake System
  • Brake Assist
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Aluminum Tires
  • Tires – Front Performance
  • Tires – Backside Performance
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Power s that are mirror(
  • Built-in Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adjustable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Back Spoiler
  • Remote Trunk Launch
  • Power Liftgate
  • Daytime lights that are running
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Navigation System
  • Satellite Broadcast
  • Music Player
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • HD Broadcast
  • Requires Subscription
  • Ipod
  • Controls Audio Controls
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Power Traveler Seat
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Adjustable Controls
  • Trip Computer
  • Energy Windows
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Leather Controls
  • Keyless Start
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cruise Control
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
  • A/C
  • Leather Seats
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Traveler Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Traveler Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Flooring Mats
  • Cargo Shade
  • Smart Unit Integration
  • Protection System
  • Motor Immobilizer
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Back Parking Aid
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Traveler Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Back Head Air Bag
  • Traveler Air Bag Sensor
  • Back Side Air Bag

  • Knee Air Bag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Back-Up Camera

